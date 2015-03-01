By

Scrapbook Club Reorganizational Meeting will be held Monday August 7 at 6 PM at the Clay County Extension Office. If you love to scrapbook and want to meet with others that enjoy scrapping, attend this meeting. Members will work individually or together for projects. Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

