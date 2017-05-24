Missouri Senator Challenged When Making Fun of Clay County

By

Elizabeth Powell, Professor of Psychology at St. Louis Community College challenged Jeff Smith, author of “Mister Smith Goes to Prison,” after he mocked Clay County in a public speech in St. Louis. Smith, a former Missouri state senator, broke a Missouri election campaign law. Powell listened as he bemoaned his prison assignment to — alas — Clay County, Kentucky. In his talk, he imitated the guards and prisoners with comical anecdotes. His mistake was opening the floor to questions after his talk and Powell was “loaded for bear”…

Read her story at:

courier-journal.com

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line