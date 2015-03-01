By

Clay County Senior Citizens Center provides the following services: daily meals with activities and socialization for any person age 60 or order; daily meals delivered to the elderly individuals who cannot attend the center; weekly cleaning at the home of an elderly client including sweeping, mopping, dusting, dishes, bathrooms, laundry, changing beds, etc.; bathing of an elderly individual two or three times each week including bathing, dressing and changing beds, etc.; weekly service provided to the caretaker of an elderly person. This service involves an aide coming into the home to assist with the care of an individual for two to four hours while the spouse or caretaker can shop, etc.; daily transportation for seniors in the community to our center for congregate meals, to doctor appointments and or paying bills.

