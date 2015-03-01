By

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management named Senture one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Kentucky in the large‐sized employer category (consisting of more than 500 employees). The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.

Bill Deaton, Senture’s founder stated, “This award comes as a direct result of our people. Senture is blessed to have people who care—and that is why we were selected as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work among large companies! Our people not only matter, but are the reason for our success!”

“What an honor it is to be selected to this prestigious group of companies,” commented Christopher Deaton, Senture President and CEO. “We work very hard to provide an outstanding work environment for our employees, which in turn helps them provide outstanding service for our clients. I am so proud to be able to work with such exceptional people! Senture truly is a special place to work.”

Senture, LLC is headquartered in London, Kentucky and provides business process outsourcing services, including inbound and outbound contact center support, help desk, mailroom and back office support services, and data conversion services to clients in the federal, state, and commercial sectors. Senture employs more than 1,450 people and operates contact centers in London, Kentucky; Monticello, Kentucky; Annville, Kentucky; Williamsburg, Kentucky; and, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.senture.com.