Sevier Death Investigation

By

7-12-2017

The investigation into the shooting death of Jody Michael Sevier is still underway by the Kentucky State Police (KSP). According to a KSP press release on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at approximately 3:20 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the Clay County 911 Center about a fatal shooting that had taken place at a residence on KY HWY 2467 in Clay County.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

The KSP press release stated Matthew Caldwell of Helton (Kentucky) shot Sevier during a confrontation at the residence. According to the KSP the autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday (July 5). The KSP press release states the case will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury once the investigation is complete.

KSP Detective Jesse Armstrong is continuing the investigation. Detectives and Troopers from Post 11, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, ATF and the Clay County Coroner’s Office assisted him at the scene.

Clay County Coroner Danny Finley reports his office was dispatched to the residence at 2:49 AM Tuesday (July 4). Upon arrival Finley was advised of a small bomb at the scene. The decedent was identified as Jody M. Sevier, 34, of Goose Rock. After leaving the scene, Finley was again dispatched to the scene at 8:32 AM after the area was secured and processed by ATF, KSP, and Sheriff’s Office officials.

According to court records Jody Sevier’s girl friend, Angelina Grubb applied for an order for emergency protection on June 23. Records show that order was mailed June 26.

7-12-2017

Sevier Family Frustrated With Police, News Coverage

Mattie Argo is the aunt of Jody Sevier who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute last week. Argo, who lives out of state gave an exclusive interview with the Manchester Enterprise two days after the shooting, in hopes of giving her families side of the story.

Argo said she did not believe the news reports that Jody had abused a child. She explained Jody had a small cousin he played ball with him and took him fishing and the youngster called him “My Jody”.

“He helped take care of that child.” Explained his Aunt.

Argo said she could not believe he would do the things he was accused of doing. “He had been arrested because of child support and was beat up in jail and taken to U.K. Medical Center.” Said Argo. “He was afraid to do anything that would cause him to go back to jail, he would only be destructive to himself.”

“I know what a caring person he was.” Argo explained. “He helped take care of me when I lost my father and husband the same year. He helped me get through a hard time.”

Argo went to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to pick Jody up after the first shooting in which he was shot in the face. She said the doctors told her they were treating him for an accidental shooting. She asked him who shot him but he would not answer, but he did say, “Does this look like an accident?”

“I tried to get Jody to leave the state and go home with me.” Explained Argo. He told her, “Don’t worry about it, I’m OK.”

She became suspicious when she found out Jody, his girl friend Angelina Grubb and the father of the child that was allegedly abused, Matthew Caldwell were together over the weekend before the July 4 shooting.

“She (Grubb) was at his house the weekend after he was shot the first time.” Said Argo. “She took him to the hospital after the first shooting.”

Argo said Jody was with Grubb Monday in her car so they could pick up his Mother and Argo’s sister, Wanda Sevier, after she appeared in court. Those plans fell through when Wanda was served an out of county warrant and was kept in jail.

Argo said she is also frustrated with the police. “They only talked to their (Grubb and Caldwell) family members, but they did not talk to Jody’s family.”

“We went to state police headquarters, they were closed on 4th but we did see the detective and gave him names of possible witnesses.” Said Argo. “We were told there was enough evidenced at the scene to determine self defense.”

“We don’t think it happened that way; we don’t think justice is being done.” Explained Argo. “We feel like he was ambushed; he didn’t have a chance.”

In a telephone interview Monday Argo said the family had received more information that confirmed their suspicions.

“Police say he had a gun.” She said. “He may have got shots off but had already had pellets in his face.”

“He was able to defend himself because he would able to hit what he shot at.” Continued his aunt. “I taught him how to shot; he understood gun safety and taught that to his cousins.”

She was also told police found evidences Jody had “the making of” a bomb at his home on Sevier branch.

“Police said it was blasting caps.” Argo said. “As a former security worker at a federal building I know what it takes to make a bomb and that is not enough.”

7-5-2017

Sevier Killed

A typically quiet community erupted in gunfire around 2 AM on the Independence Day Holiday morning leaving Jody Michael Sevier, age 34, of Sevier Branch (Manchester) dead. This makes the second time in the past three weeks Sevier was shot by a girlfriend.

When police arrived on the scene they found what appeared to be a pipe bomb in his truck. A call was made to Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm and ATF agents worked with Kentucky State Police to remove suspected explosive device from the vehicle.

Police took three individuals in for questioning but no arrests have be made as of press time Tuesday. The shooting occurred at a home at the end of road on Route 2467 in the Brightshade area near Darby’s Branch.

Clay County Deputy Sheriff Michael Cagel was called to the Manchester Memorial Hospital Emergency Room on June 13 after Sevier was brought into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in the face.

Cagel interviewed Angelina Grubb who told him that on a previous date Sevier had spanked her daughter with the an electrical cord and when she realized he was attempting to do it again when she took his handgun and shot him.

That case could have been presented to a Clay County Grand Jury as early as this week. Sevier had been a long time resident of Wade Hacker Road near Goose Rock.

6-21-2017

Man Shot After Whipping Child

A Clay County Grand Jury is expected to hear a case that involves a woman who shot Jody Sevier of Sevier Branch (Manchester) in the face after she saw him whipping her three-year-old daughter with an electrical cord.

Clay County Deputy Sheriff Michael Cagel was called to the Manchester Memorial Hospital Emergency Room on June 13 after Sevier was brought into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in the face.

Cagel interviewed Angelina Grubb who told him that on a previous date Sevier had spanked her daughter with the an electrical cord and when she realized he was attempting to do it again when she took his handgun and shot him.

According to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson the case is still under investigation by Cagel. No arrests had been made at press time. For more details go to: themanchesterenterprise.com/june.