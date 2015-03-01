Clay Couple Charged With Rape

By

A Clay County couple is currently in the Clay County Detention Center after a Clay County Grand Jury indicted them on rape related charges. Jonathan R. Sexton, age 46, of North Highway 11 (Manchester) and Tina L. Sexton, age 36, of Route Two (Manchester) are scheduled for an arraignment in Clay Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House Monday January 8.

According to the indictment Jonathan Sexton engaged in sexual intercourse with someone who was incapable of consent because she was under the age of 14 and someone under the age of 16 on or about December 2013. He also engaged in sexual intercourse with someone was under the age of 18 on or about June of 2017. Tina Sexton is charged with protecting the minor during June of 2017.

Tina Sexton was charged with criminal complicity to commit rape (third degree) and criminal complicity to commit incest. Jonathan Sexton was charged with rape (second and third degree) and incest.

Jonathan Sexton was arrested in October by Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trooper on a Clay District Court warrant in which Tina Sexton states that from October of 2014 through October of 2017 Jonathan Sexton had been having sex with a child who was under the age of twelve. He has remained in the Clay County Detention Center since the arrest. Clay County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Gabbard served his grand jury warrant by last week.

Clay County Deputy Sheriff Dewey Grubb arrested Tina Sexton after she turned herself in at Clay County Judicial Center.