Stay in Clay Presents a one act play “Shaping Clay Part II, The case of Abner Baker, Jr.” Friday September 22 and Saturday September 23 at 7:30 PM with a Sunday Matinee at 2:30 PM at the Pioneer Village Stage. Written by Anne Shelby; Directed by Donnie Stevens; Produced by Stay in Clay; Starring the CCHS Tiger Troupe and Monkey Dumplins. Come witness “The trial that divided the county”. Admission at the gate will be $8.00. Funded in part by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

