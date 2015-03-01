By

A Shared Use Equipment Program is supported by the Clay County Agriculture Development Council, Clay County Farm Bureau and the Clay County Conservation District with equipment rental of $25 a day for all pieces of equipment.The shared-use equipment is located at Mike Hooker’s place on Sacker, in the Burning Springs Community. Call Mike to check on availability and to rent at 606-598-4485 or 606-681-9111.

Equipment includes: Vegetable Transplanter with Mulch Layer & Lifter, Headgate Squeeze Chute/Scales, Post Driver, 6 Ton Lime Spreader, Bale Wrapper, Pasture Aerator, Pasture Pleaser-Pasture Renovator/Tye Drill, 185 Manure Spreader, 145 Manure Spreader, 2 & 4 Row Corn Planter, Low Profile Sprayer, Weed Wipe, Corn Sheller, Chain Drag Harrow and No Till Drill.