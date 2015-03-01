Shelby Jean Harris Obit

By

Shelby Jean Harris 79 died Tuesday

Funeral Saturday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Harris Cemetery (Paces Creek)

Visitation Friday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mrs. Shelby Jean Harris, age 79 of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at her home. She was born on Thursday, February 3, 1938 in Manchester to the union of Shelby B. and Ernestine Hubbard Webb. She was a beautician and a teacher’s aide.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: James Norman Harris of Manchester, Sandy Bowling of Manchester, Pam Howard of Manchester and Michelle Harris of Louisville, and Vernon and Cheryl Depew whom she loved as her own. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Kristy Gray, Jamie Riley, Joshua Bowling, Jeremy Bowling, Jonathan Henson, Emily Henson and Lindsay Burns, her great grandchildren: Jacob and Haley Gray, Brentley Riley, Wyatt Maxximus Riley, Kyelynn Shelby Riley, Harper and Samuel Bowling, Faith and Elijah Bowling, Kyla and Kathryn Henson, as well as her brothers: Cecil Owens of Tennessee and Marcus Webb of Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Norman Harris.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Shelby Jean Harris will be conducted on Saturday, July 8 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Jeremy Bowling and Joshua Bowling will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Harris Cemetery in the Paces Creek Community.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

