Shepherd Named Emerging Leader

William “Lucas” Shepherd, CFO COO EVP of First National Bank of Manchester Kentucky has been selected by the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) for its 2017 Emerging Leaders program. The KBA’s Emerging Leaders program is designed to find and develop future financial leaders in Kentucky through specific and comprehensive bank and community related activities. “It is a great honor to be accepted into this program and to be able to represent both Laurel and Clay Counties. Recognition such as this serves to reiterate that hard work and dedication truly do pay off. I am excited to be granted this opportunity to meet other bankers from the state of Kentucky, along with the many learning opportunities that will accompany it. By being a part of this program, I look forward to bringing back valuable experience to help our customers in this area.” said Shepherd.

“The Emerging Leaders program is our way of guiding the next generation of bankers into becoming exceptional leaders,” said Ballard W. Cassady Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the KBA. “This program is a stepping stone; it not only provides them with experience and engagement among their peers, but it involves them with our organization by giving them a first-hand look at how we work together with our banks on a daily basis to ensure the success of our industry.”

Also selected to the 2017 class of Emerging Leaders are: Chris Findley, First United Bank and Trust Company, Madisonville; Matthew Jeffery Harris, River City Bank, Louisville; Julie C. Moore, First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort; Benjamin Caudill, Kentucky Bank, Paris; William Lucas Shepherd, The First National Bank of Manchester; Amy Roberts, Heritage Bank, Burlington, KY; James Ayers, Inez Deposit Bank, Inez; Brandon Feltner, Citizens Bank of Kentucky, Paintsville; Vanessa Bryant, United Cumberland Bank, Whitley City.

“The banking industry is proud to have such strong future leadership to assist in strengthening Kentucky, its communities and its banking industry.” Debra K. Stamper

The KBA, based in Louisville and celebrating its 125th year of serving Kentucky banks and their customers, advocates for its member banks and thrifts at the state and national levels. With legislative, regulatory, legal, compliance and educational support, along with vetted and endorsed products and services, the KBA is an integral part of the financial health of the Commonwealth. Visit www.kybanks.com for more information, or email Josh Fischer, KBA Director of Communications: jfischer@kybanks.com.