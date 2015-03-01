Sherry Carol Swafford Obit

By

Sherry Carol Swafford, 49, of Mill Creek passed away Friday January 6th, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. Sherry was a member of the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from the Clay County Board of Education. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Swafford and her daughter Makayla Swafford Both of Mill Creek.

She is also survived by her mother Essaleen Smallwood, her brother Otis Smith, and two sisters Kimberly Napier and husband Jimmy, and Lavonne Swafford and husband Raymond all of Mill Creek. She is preceded in death by her father Otis Smith.

The funeral service will be held 2 PM Monday January 9th, 2017 at the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery at Mill Creek. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

