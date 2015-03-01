Sherry J. Eldridge Obit

By

Mrs. Sherry J. Eldridge, age 64 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Monday, October 6, 1952 in Oneida, Kentucky to the union of Beve and Della Mae Runion Jones. She is a former employee of the Kentucky Department of Highways and a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband Eston Eldridge, her step-son: Kevin Eldridge, her grandson she and Eston raised as their own: Bobby Eston Rutledge, her mother: Della Mae Jones and these sisters: Beverly Graham of Frankfort, Charlotte Jones of Manchester, and Brenda Bolton of London.

She is preceded in death by her father: Beve Jones.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sherry J. Eldridge will be conducted on Saturday, March 25 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Anthony Lovett and Rev. Scotty Sumner will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Friday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

