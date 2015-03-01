Man Being Sought in Shooting of Rogers

By

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Kevin Berry are investigating a shooting which occurred on Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London on Sunday evening January 1, 2017 at approximately 5:17 PM. Initially, deputies were dispatched to a B & E in progress with shots fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Baptist healthcare Corbin and then later transferred by ground to UK hospital Lexington for treatment of life threatening injuries. The victim is identified as: Charles Rogers age 32 of South Hwy. 1223, Corbin. Detectives and deputies conducted an investigation at the scene and learned that apparently a dispute had occurred between the victim and another male subject that resulted in an altercation leaving the victim with gunshot wounds. The other male subjects involved fled the scene before deputies arrived. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate this subject.

During the course of the investigation in an attempt to locate the property owner (Sarah Mills) where the shooting occurred, detectives and deputies conducted a welfare check at a nearby residence locating several individuals there (including the property owner where the shooting had occurred) (3 males were found hiding in a bedroom there) that had outstanding warrants of arrest. In addition five children were found at that residence where a male subject was present that was not supposed to be there per a prevention plan by social services. In addition, one male subject there stated he had smoked meth at the residence were the children were present and was also found in possession of drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Detectives and deputies arrested 4 individuals at that residence:

Patty Gregory age 42 Adams Rd., Corbin-the home owner there-charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree. Also arrested was:

Donnie Wisner age 32 Adams Rd., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment – first-degree– this subject was found in possession methamphetamine, and pipes with residue. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense. In addition, this subject was charged on a second Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on traffic charges. Also arrested was:

Kylen Lovett age 21 of Adams Rd., Corbin charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting. In addition, this subject was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations. In addition, this subject was charged on three Whitley County bench warrants of arrest charging driving and DUI suspended license; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and numerous other traffic violations. Also arrested was

John Messer age 23 of Harbor Dr., London charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree. All four individuals arrested were lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center. Deputies assisting on the investigation included Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Cody Faulconer, and Deputy Gary Mehler.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Kyle Gray and detectives Kevin Berry.