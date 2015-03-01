By

Kentucky State Police Post 11, London and the Kentucky State Police Professional Association Chapter 11 held its annual “Shop-With-A-Trooper” program at the London, KY Wal-Mart. The program, which operates solely from donations, was able to help 20 children have a better Christmas. The children, chosen and recommended by the local Troopers, were from the 7 different counties served by KSP Post 11. Kentucky State Police Posts across the state hold this type of event each year to help those less fortunate and to boaster a positive image of police officers for the children.

