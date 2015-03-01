Shriner’s Onion Sales

By

Ronnie “Onion Man” Gay would like to thank everyone who purchased Sweet Vidalia Onions in support of the Shriner’s. All proceeds are use to transport locals to Shrine Hospitals. He would like say a special thank you to the churches, organizations and individuals who helped. Onions are available at Benge Farm Supply as long as supplies last. The Onions are sold through the Leslie County Shrine Club a branch of Oleika Shrine Temple in Lexington.

