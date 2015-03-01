By

A single vehicle injury crash occurred on Willie Cheek Road (London) when a 2007 Dodge Caliber lost control in a curve, traveled over an embankment and rolled over numerous times before coming to rest off the roadway. The driver, Sarah Shepherd, age 23, of New Lebanon (Ohio) and two passengers: April McQueen, age 29 and Chasity Bailey, age 21, both of Dayton (Ohio) were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Keith Dinsmore investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Willie Cheek Road, approximately 9 miles east of London on Thursday morning December 29, 2016 at approximately 11:23 AM. The investigating deputy reports that apparently a 2007 Dodge Caliber lost control in a curve, traveled over an embankment and rolled over numerous times before coming to rest off the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sarah Shepherd age 23 of New Lebanon, Ohio – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries. Two passengers in the vehicle were identified as: April Mc Queen age 29 of Dayton Ohio and Chasity Bailey age 21 of Dayton Ohio – these two individuals transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Bush Volunteer Fire Department, and Abby Hale– Laurel County’s emergency management director.