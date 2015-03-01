Slip repair on KY 2000

By

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced today that $50,000 in Rural Secondary Road Aid emergency funds will be used for slip or slide repair on KY 2000 in Clay County, located from one mile east of KY 1524 to two miles east of KY 1524. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for administering the work. The project’s schedule will be announced soon.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “These emergency funds will help repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout this community.”