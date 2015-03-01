By

Small Steps to Health & Wealth – People often “disconnect” themselves from their personal health habits and financial practices. However, it’s hard to change behavior, to improve your health or increase your wealth, when you don’t fully acknowledge the problems with your current situation. Trying to make changes without an identified starting point is like making a plane reservation and not indicating the airport that you’re leaving from. You have to admit that you have a problem before you can take steps to address it. Be looking on our Facebook page starting in August for posts on this program for the next several months. You should find two posts a month. Hope this helps you to make changes in your health and wealth to improve your wellbeing.

