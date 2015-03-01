Smallwood begins practice

By

Georgetown Pediatrics is expanding their staff. Dr. Katie Smallwood recently joined the practice after completing medical school and residency at the University of Kentucky. At UK she was a recipient of several awards, including the John H. Githens Award for Excellence in Pediatrics. Dr. Smallwood, her husband Brett, and their dogs, Callie and Potato, love living in Georgetown and continuing to explore their new surroundings.

Having grown up in a small town in eastern Kentucky, Dr. Smallwood searched for a practice with a strong sense of community. She felt that Georgetown Pediatrics was the perfect fit as the physicians and staff are not only dedicated to providing comprehensive care to their patients and families, but are also very connected to the local community. This connection is an attribute of our practice we’re proud of, and we are excited that Dr. Smallwood appreciates those same values.