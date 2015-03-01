SMARTS 2.0 Training

By

SMARTS 2.0 is Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation (SKED’s) newest small business training program. Classes took place at the local business: Restoration Massage, located in downtown Manchester. Kentucky Innovation Network was a co-sponsor for this class. Sara Sumrell, owner of Maddie Macks, in downtown Manchester, said she appreciated the affordable price and availability of the social media class. Others described the class as helpful and a great resource for business owners.

If you’ve ever been to Manchester, chances are you’ve eaten at Thersey’s Restaurant. But have you ever considered those poor souls who’ve never had the opportunity? Now, thanks to SMARTS 2.0, travelers in the area can get directions straight to the hometown favorite.

Owner Theresa Chambers was one of six small business owners who attended and graduated from SKED’s SMARTS 2.0 class held in Manchester last month.

Chambers admits she’s a social media novice and needed the hands-on, one-on-one training the class provides. Now, since she enrolled in the class, she’s gotten new business. “Because of getting set up on Google properly, we got a $500 catering event,” she said following graduation.

Other graduates include: Jenna Corum Jackson, with Jenna Corum Attorney at Law; Rhonda Phillips, owner of Roger’s of Manchester; Amy Dunzweiler, owner of Restoration Massage, and Teresa Davis, owner of Teresa’s More 4 Less in Whitley City.

The three-hour, four-session course is concentrated on utilization of the internet to increase a greater customer base and make online marketing easier and more successful. The program is focused on existing and startup businesses. Topics covered include: getting found online, utilizing Google and social media for advertising, building a website and building an online brand.

SKED Small Business Training Specialist Amanda Kelly led the classes. Kelly, who also teaches SKED’s Entrepreneurial SMARTS small business training program and leads LINK Southeast Kentucky, developed SMARTS 2.0 as a way to give SKED’s Entrepreneurial SMARTS graduates a follow-up course, if you will, to the small business training class.

She describes the Manchester class as community-oriented and committed.

“The Manchester class was fantastic,” she said. “Not only are all of the participants interested in improving their businesses, they are also all working to improve Manchester as a whole. They truly understand how vital small businesses are to the local economy and are fully committed to helping each other grow.”

Future SMARTS 2.0 courses are currently being planned to cater to local small business owners’ needs. For more information about 2.0, contact Amanda Kelly at akelly@centertech.com. For more information about SKED, visit: www.southeastkentucky.com.

Formed 31 years ago by Fifth District Congressman Hal Rogers to create jobs in Southeast Kentucky, the economic development organization, based in Somerset, serves a 45-county region in Kentucky. Staff works with business owners, small and large, throughout its service area to identify financing solutions to fund their location, expansion and working capital needs.