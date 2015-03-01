Smith to attend LMU

By

Kelcie “Logan” Smith is a 2017 graduate of Alice Lloyd College and will be attending medical school at Lincoln Memorial University in the fall. During her time at ALC, Logan was involved in the Allied Health Club, Student Rural Health Association, and Phi Beta Lambda. Logan is from Manchester and graduated from Clay County High School in 2013, 12th in her class and was a member of the Beta Club and Kentucky Youth Association.

