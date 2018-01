By

Make the Decision to Quit Smoking Today! Call the Manchester Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Coordinator at 606-598-1095 for how you can achieve Freedom From Smoking.

Upcoming Course Dates:

January 11-February 22

May 17-June 28

August 2-September 13

October 18-November 29

Thursdays in the Creekview Boardroom at Manchester Memorial Hospital.