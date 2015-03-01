By

Snakes of Eastern KY will be May 8th at 6:00 pm at the Robinson Center Auditorium in Jackson, KY. The instructor is Thomas Maigret, PhD Student at the UK Department of Biology. Topics will include: Diversity and ecology of snakes in Eastern Kentucky, snake behavior and natural history and the ecological value of snakes and snake venom research. There will be live snakes, including a copperhead and a timber rattlesnake! For more information you can call 606-666-2438.

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.