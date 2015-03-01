By

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari will keynote the 2017 SOAR Summit on Friday, August 4 at the East Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville. The one-day event will feature an update on projects across SOAR’s 54-county service area and a Solution Showcase to highlight areas of innovation that align with SOAR’s Regional Blueprint. More than 130 solutions from the SOAR.network will be highlighted from across Appalachian Kentucky, showcasing people and programs addressing the goals outlined in SOAR’s Regional Blueprint.

“I want to thank Congressman Hal Rogers for extending the invitation for Coach Calipari to join us at the SOAR Summit,” said Jared Arnett, executive director of SOAR. “Coach Calipari is one of the greatest coaches of all time, but he’s an even better motivator. I know he will bring a fresh perspective and words of encouragement for us to continue the work we are doing in Appalachian Kentucky.”

In advancing to the 2015 Final Four, Calipari became one of just three coaches all-time to make four Final Fours in a five-year span, joining Mike Krzyzewski and John Wooden as the other coaches to achieve that feat. Twice at UK (in 2012 and in 2015) his teams have won 38 games, tying his 2008 Memphis team for the most wins in college basketball history.

At the end of the 2014-15 season, Calipari became the 96th coach to join the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, considered to be one of the ultimate achievements in the game.

Calipari guided Kentucky to its eighth national championship and his first national title in 2012. He is one of only two coaches to lead three different schools to a Final Four (UMass-1996; Memphis-2008; Kentucky-2011, 2012, 2014, 2015).

This year’s Summit will feature Congressman Hal Rogers and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, as well as special remarks from John Stephenson, senior manager of public policy for Amazon Web Services, Joan Ferrini-Mundy, chief operating officer of the National Science Foundation and Phillip Brown, executive director of the Kentucky Communications Network Authority (KCNA).

Early discounted registration is open through Friday, July 28 and is $15 (includes lunch). Registration will continue online through Monday, July 31 and on-site registration will be available the day of the event. Registration after July 28 is $25. Seating is limited.

The Summit begins at 8 a.m. (registration) with the program beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information and/or to register, visit www.soar-ky.org/summit or call (606) 766-1160.