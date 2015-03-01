By

SOAR has solid information on what needs to be done to overcome the economic challenges, thanks to the input of so many community members during listening sessions held across our 54 Appalachian counties. The plan was built in the region, by the region and for the region. It is an accumulation of ideas drawn from all that Eastern Kentuckians knows from living, working and raising a family in Appalachia and combined with the analysis of local experts to determine a path forward.

Each section of the blueprint includes strategies/solutions, opportunities for collaboration and ideas on strategic partners who can help achieve this success. Many people are already working on these goals, but more help is needed.

Among the report’s findings: The coal industry workforce possesses an array of skills that will transfer well to other industries, including transportation equipment manufacturing,

Metal, plastics and wood; The workforce has a very strong work ethic, is loyal to its employers and offers broad skill sets; It has limited credentials to demonstrate those skills to employers but is willing to pursue additional skills training if it will enhance their job opportunities;

Many jobseekers are willing to commute 50 miles or so for good jobs; Total labor force in the region has declined 20 percent; and the regional labor participation rate is 44.74 percent compared to 59.8 percent in Kentucky and 63.9 percent in the country;

The majority (78 percent) of employers surveyed in the region said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the region’s workforce as it applies to their business; and The majority of employers surveyed also think the cost of the workforce is on track or lower than it should be for the quality of work they are receiving.

