Solar Energy Grant

Jackson Energy Cooperative has been awarded a grant from the state Energy and Environment Cabinet for a battery storage solar project at their office near McKee. The cooperative received a $28,540 grant to install a demonstration project of 10.7kW of solar panels plus energy storage. Jackson Energy will match the grant.

“The energy that’s produced from the sun will be stored in batteries,” says Jackson Energy President & CEO Carol Wright. “And our SCADA system will the release that energy from those batteries during ‘on peak’ times to help reduce our overall demand.”

Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely today announced that seven organizations will share more than $1.6 million in grant funding to promote efficient technologies and practices in public and private-sector buildings. Recipients include education, utility service, local government, and waste water treatment organizations.

“These projects represent innovative initiatives that provide long-term benefits to the citizens of Kentucky,” said Sec. Snavely. “Some projects build upon existing programs that have already demonstrated the value of investments in energy efficiency while other projects integrate new technologies and practices in areas that support infrastructure in local communities.”

Grant funds are provided under a 2011 settlement agreement for a Clean Air Act violation. The settlement required the permittee to invest in new and upgraded state-of-the-art pollution controls that will reduce pollution, save energy and protect public health and the environment. Kentucky received $11.2 million to implement environmental mitigation projects.

Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet issued a request for proposals early this year to award unused funds from the 2011 settlement.

The organizations, projects or programs that have received grants are:

· Botanica Inc. (Waterfront Botanical Gardens), $375,000 for Botanica Inc. to support the development of a net zero energy visitor education center at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens.

· Butler County Water System, $37,000 to support an energy efficiency project at the Butler County Water Treatment Plant. The project involves increasing the energy efficiency of the pumps, which are a major cost center of the water treatment plant.

· Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG), $375,000 to provide continuing support to local governments to undertake comprehensive energy efficiency projects to help save valuable local resources.

· Owsley County Board of Education, $335,896 for an energy project at the Owsley County Elementary School. The project involves energy efficiency improvements coupled with on-site solar generation to reduce the energy consumption at the school and save money for the district.

· University of Louisville Research Foundation, Inc., $105,426 for the University of Louisville, Kentucky Pollution Prevention Center, to implement a building operator certification program. The program will train and certify facility managers on building operations to achieve energy savings.

· Warren County Public Schools, $375,000 to support solar installations on net zero ready or ENERGY STAR certified schools.