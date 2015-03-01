Somerset Community Dean’s List
Somerset Community College recently released the Fall 2016 dean’s List. Dean’s List honorees include the following Students from Clay County:
· Robert F Quillen, Manchester, Associate in Arts
· Amanda Faith Hicks, Manchester, Associate in Science
· Katilyn Samantha Hoskins, Manchester, Associate in Science
· Derik Wayne Hubbard, Manchester, Associate in Science
· James Richard Gray, Manchester, Business Administration
· Jaclyn Michelle Hoskins, Manchester, Business Administration
· Andy Glenn Martin, Manchester, Business Administration
· Crystal Dawn Craig, Manchester, Computer and Information Technologies
· Monica Joe Carr, Manchester, Cosmetologist
· Jared Oz Van Sizemore, Manchester, Criminal Justice
· Shawn Alan Wagers, Manchester, Criminal Justice
· Courtney Elaine Gray, Manchester, General Occupational Technical Studies
· Forrest Matt Magee, Manchester, General Occupational Technical Studies
· Micah William, Bingham, Manchester, Heat Ventilation Air Conditioning Mechanic
· Jamie Lynn Wagers, Manchester, Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education
· Sunny Glenda Riley, Manchester, Medical Assisting (INT)
· Saundra N Forman, Manchester, Medical Information Technology
· Veronica Janelle Dezarn, Manchester, Practical Nurse
· Brooke Leellen Sparks, Sextons Creek, Medical Assisting (INT)
The Fall 2016 semester concluded in December. In total, 607 students were named to the list. To be a member of the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.