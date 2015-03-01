Somerset Community Dean’s List

By

Somerset Community College recently released the Fall 2016 dean’s List. Dean’s List honorees include the following Students from Clay County:

· Robert F Quillen, Manchester, Associate in Arts

· Amanda Faith Hicks, Manchester, Associate in Science

· Katilyn Samantha Hoskins, Manchester, Associate in Science

· Derik Wayne Hubbard, Manchester, Associate in Science

· James Richard Gray, Manchester, Business Administration

· Jaclyn Michelle Hoskins, Manchester, Business Administration

· Andy Glenn Martin, Manchester, Business Administration

· Crystal Dawn Craig, Manchester, Computer and Information Technologies

· Monica Joe Carr, Manchester, Cosmetologist

· Jared Oz Van Sizemore, Manchester, Criminal Justice

· Shawn Alan Wagers, Manchester, Criminal Justice

· Courtney Elaine Gray, Manchester, General Occupational Technical Studies

· Forrest Matt Magee, Manchester, General Occupational Technical Studies

· Micah William, Bingham, Manchester, Heat Ventilation Air Conditioning Mechanic

· Jamie Lynn Wagers, Manchester, Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education

· Sunny Glenda Riley, Manchester, Medical Assisting (INT)

· Saundra N Forman, Manchester, Medical Information Technology

· Veronica Janelle Dezarn, Manchester, Practical Nurse

· Brooke Leellen Sparks, Sextons Creek, Medical Assisting (INT)

The Fall 2016 semester concluded in December. In total, 607 students were named to the list. To be a member of the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.