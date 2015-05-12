Sparks Murder Trial

By

Dustin Sparks, age 27, of Sextons Creek was charged with the December 2015 murder by Kentucky State Police Detective Jesse Armstrong after the death of Ben Brewer, which occurred in Owsley County.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

(The following article appeared in the Booneville Sentinel)

Monday, February 27th the trial for the death of Ben Brewer began in the Estill County Courthouse. Dustin Sparks, 27 of Sexton’s Creek, KY was charged on 12/5/15 of Murder by Detective Jesse Armstrong after the death of Brewer occurred in Owsley County Kentucky.

The prosecution called Brewer’s mother first to talk about her son followed by the homeowners Felicia and Dontarius Pittman where the murder took place. Others at the party that were called were Tyler Williams, Cody Hall, and Jackie and Derek Marshall. All of the witnesses were very consistent with their stories stating that Felicia had just returned from shopping with her mother while Tyler and Cody cleaned up the garage where there was a pool table, a couch and loveseat and some table and chairs where they were going to have their party. After they were finished Jackie and Derek Marshall and Ben arrived. The last person to arrive was Dustin Sparks.

Some of the group began playing pool and it soon turned to beer pong. Ben and Cody went on a beer run and came back with a brand Stellar Artois that cannot be twisted off. Ben had his own bottle opener in his back pocket. Jackie got one of the bottles and tried to use Dustin’s knife to open a bottle of the Stellar Artois but cut her finger with the knife, closed it and gave it back to Dustin.

During this time Ben & Dustin was on one end of the pool table throwing ping pong balls at the cups while Tyler and Dontarius was at the other end of the pool table catching the ping pong balls that didn’t go in the cups. Dustin went behind Ben and started poking him in the back with something. Ben turned to him and said “What the ?” and took a swing at him at this time Dustin came back with his knife and cut Ben in the neck. Felicia called 911.

Tuesday Dr. Meridith Frame was called to the stand she stated that the cause of death was sharp force injury to the neck with a knife with a partial serrated edge that caused a 3 ¼” in length cut and a 1 ½” deep cut. There was a small cut on the left forearm less than 1/16” and on the right forearm less that ¼”. Pictures was shown to the jury of the cuts in the neck of Brewer.

Detective Jesse Armstrong was the next witness called to the stand. Detective Armstrong was the lead detective that was called to the scene the night of the death of Ben Brewer and followed through with all of the initial interviews and follow-through interviews. Det. Armstrong stated that the initial 911 call came through around 11:23 pm on 12/5/15 and he arrive at the scene at 12:20 pm. He stated that Ty Robinson, Coroner Rob Morgan and Sunny Dunahoo were already there and had secured the scene before he arrived. Trooper Robinson had Sparks in the back of his patrol car. Detective Armstrong stated that he walked the scene of the crime and began interviewing witnesses one at a time and then interviewed Dustin Sparks inside the police cruiser.

Det. Armstrong stated that as he walked the crime scene he found a green and black army knife with a partially serrated blade at the back of the garage at the pool of blood. He also inspected the body of Brewer who was lying by the pool table. Det. Armstrong was asked by the prosecutor where the knife was, he stated it was in custody and he got it out and showed it to the jury. He was asked who he spoke to at the scene and stated the names that were witnesses on Monday. Pictures was shown to the Det. Armstrong and asked who they were and he stated Dustin Sparks. The prosecutor ask when they were taken and why, Det. Armstrong stated that night at the scene to show the blood on his clothes and to show if there were any marks on him. The prosecutor asks if there were any marks on him. The detective stated no. The detective stated he was laughing and joking with the other troopers wanting a cigarette all laid back.

The 45-minute interview from Dustin Sparks was played for the jury from the night of the death of Ben Brewer. Det. Armstrong ask him if he felt alright, he stated yes. He ask him if he had drunk too much, he stated no. He ask him if he knew his rights and he began reciting them. Det. Armstrong stopped him and read him his rights and ask him if he understood him. He then began questioning him. Throughout the interview Dustin claimed self defense – that he had a whiskey bottle in one hand and Ben walked up to him and began hitting him, stated he don’t remember how many times but he saw stars and when he came too he had stabbed him and was doing CPR. He also stated that Ben was calling him names. The officer asked him why he didn’t punch Ben back and Dustin stated that would have been Assault I and he didn’t want to do that. He stated that he was small and he was scared for his life. The taped interview was admitted as evidence. The prosecution rested after this witness around 1:13pm

The defense called, for their first witness Teresa Sparks, mother of the defendant. She was asked by the defense if she new CPR and how. She stated she did because she had been a volunteer firefighter for the Island City Fire Department. They also asked if Dustin knew CPR and if so how. She stated that he did and because she taught him because he worked for the Department of Forestry.

The defenses’ next and final witness was Dustin Sparks. He was asked if he was drunk the night of the death of Ben Brewer and he stated that he was and that he was pretty drunk. He was asked if everyone there was drinking and he stated yes. He was asked when him and the deceased got into an altercation. Dustin stated about an hour and a half after he got there but then everything was ok. He stated that about 10 minutes after the beer pong game Brewer called him a name throwed a punch he saw stars tried to defend himself; stabbed him; wasn’t aiming at him and realized he was hurt.

In the cross examination with the prosecution, Sparks was asked if he told the detective that night about the conflict during the beer pong game and he said no. He also ask him how much money Ben owed him and did he tell the Detective about this. He asked about the couch. Sparks said Felicia and Jackie were sitting to the right of him and Derek was sitting to the left and he was talking to Dontarius. He was asked then if Derek testified that he was at the far end of the table he was lying? Sparks stated yes. He asked Sparks how many times he was hit and he stated once. He also told the prosecutor that he was sitting on the couch when Ben came over to him bent over him and started hitting him. He (Sparks) with a whiskey bottle in one hand and the knife in the other began trying to push him away in self-defense and stabbed him. He also asks him about the testimonies of the six other people from yesterday and if they had lied. The defense rested around 2:30pm

Jury instructions began around 4:10pm in which Judge Michael Dean Circuit Judge told them they had 5 options. To find the defendant guilty of one of 4 crimes or not guilty. The 4 crimes they could fine him guilty of was Murder; Manslaughter – 1st; Manslaughter – 2nd; or Reckless Homicide.

After 3 ½ hours of deliberation the jury came back with a verdict of guilty of Murder. The jury recommended a term of 35 years for the crime to Judge Dean. Sentencing hearing for Sparks has been set for Friday March 24, 2017 in Estill County Court.