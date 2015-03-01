By

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is seeking concept proposals for 2018 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funding, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced. Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticultural products, nursery crops (including floriculture), and honey. For more information about the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program contact Josh Lindau at (502) 782-4115.

“This funding is intended for projects that make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room for growth. We look forward to another round of creative proposals.”

Applicants should describe how the project potentially affects and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public. Single organizations, institutions, and individuals are encouraged to participate as project partners. All projects are subject to the availability of funds.

Preliminary proposals must be submitted by email to Josh Lindau at joshua.lindau@ky.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. EST on March 1, 2018. Qualifying applicants will be notified and invited to complete a full grant application.

The KDA receives grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). The KDA conducts an annual competitive application process to award grant funds.

