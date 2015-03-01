St. Paul A.M.E. Family and Friends Day

By

St. Paul A.M.E. held a Friends and Family Day with guest speaker Rev. William Jenkins and St. Peter A.M.E. Congregation from Harrodsburg. Glenna Pennington was honored for her part in the Glenna Pennington Scholarship program that has give out $6300.00 since it was founded in the fall of 2008. The scholarship is given to college students who are in attendance at St. Paul who maintain a 2.5 GPA and attend 12 of 16 week to get a full scholarship of $300 per semester. $100 is given to the ones who attend 8 times and $50 for four times.

(Left to right) Rev. Sherry Green, Glenna Penning, Harrison Pennington (magistrate), James Ed Garrison (mayor), Mamie Smith (city clerk), Darnell Hipshire, Barb Colter and Penny Robinson (city council members).



Rev. Green presents Glenna her own personalized stamps.



A large crowd was on hand for family and friends day,



St Paul pastor Rev. Sherry Green will be ordained as an interim elder Friday September 15 at 7:30 Friday at Marriott Griffin Gate on Newtown Pike in Lexington. The will graduate from seminary in December.



Margret Word accepted the award for most family and friends for the Gilbert Family



Fleyda Lyttle accepted the gift for second place.



The choir from St. Peter provided music.



