Statement from Rep. Tim Couch

By

“Now that pro-coal leaders are in full control of the federal government, we are finally seeing action taken to restore the separation of powers, and end the Obama Administration’s war on coal. We commend the recent action taken by the House and Senate to undo the Stream Protection Rule, which was President Obama’s final shot taken at our coal mining communities. This rule would have done little to protect streams and waterways, and served only to satisfy an ideological agenda to destroy blue-collar coal jobs. This repeal will bring relief to our region and rein in the excesses of the Environmental Protection Agency, which has devastated our communities with executive decrees over the last eight years. Thanks to the Congress and President Trump, our coal miners and their families are no longer being trampled on in Washington D.C.”

Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, Rep. Larry Brown, R-Prestonsburg, Rep. Tim Couch, R-Hyden, Rep. Chris Fugate, R-Chavies, Rep. Scott Wells, R-West Liberty, and Rep. York, R-Grayson, released the above joint statement in support of House Joint Resolution 38, which nullifies the Obama Administration’s overreaching Stream Protection Rule. The resolution has been sent to President Trump’s desk for approval.