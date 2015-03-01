Stewart Wins at Richmond

By

Eddie Stewart of Manchester claimed the AR Bodies KDRA Super Stock feature event during the Richmond Raceway 30th Annual Sunoco Race Fuels Paul “Butterball” Wooldridge Memorial event, sanctioned by the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series. Stewart drove to victory, while Travis Preston, Jeremie Bretz, Bartley Grant, and Robby Perkins gave chase. Rounding out the top ten were Logan Preston, Tyler Collis, John Hall, Greg Hensley and Glen Hounshell, Jr.

