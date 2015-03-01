Categories

Stewart Wins KDRA Super Stock

By Jim Wilson

Richmond Raceway would present the 3rd Annual AR Bodies KDRA Super Stock Nationals on Saturday evening and Eddie Stewart of Manchester. Stewart would make a clean sweep of the AR Bodies KDRA Super Stock Nationals event as he would be the top qualifier, win his heat, and pick up the $2,500 payday in the Super Stock Nationals main event.

http://www.bereaonline.com/2017/08/eddie-stewart-kdra-super-stock-nationals-victor-at-richmond-raceway