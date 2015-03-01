Stewart Wins KDRA Super Stock

By

Richmond Raceway would present the 3rd Annual AR Bodies KDRA Super Stock Nationals on Saturday evening and Eddie Stewart of Manchester. Stewart would make a clean sweep of the AR Bodies KDRA Super Stock Nationals event as he would be the top qualifier, win his heat, and pick up the $2,500 payday in the Super Stock Nationals main event.

