Stivers on Whitley Mining Death

“I am saddened to hear of the tragic passing yesterday of coal miner Joseph Partin of Whitley County. Our community and our commonwealth grieve with his friends and family. This accident hits close to home with my family, as this young man worked with my son for a number of years. I offer my greatest condolences to all who knew and loved Mr. Partin.” Senate President Robert Stivers.

Senate President Robert Stivers represents the 25th District, which encompasses Clay, Knox, Lee, Owsley, Whitley, and Wolfe counties.