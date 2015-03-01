Stivers visits Harvard

By

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester participated in a bipartisan panel on American democracy, “Governing and Legislating in Divided Times,” at Harvard University. The panel, comprised of renowned scholars and legislative leaders, focused on the present challenges of governing during polarized times and the keys to successfully navigating today’s political dissonance. Members also discussed the importance of bipartisanship and the pathway to moving forward to compromise.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

“I am truly honored to join these well-respected educators and leaders for a frank discussion on governing in today’s turbulent political climate,” said President Stivers. “In Kentucky we have decades of experience successfully governing with a divided legislature, and I look forward to bringing our experience to a national platform.”

President Stivers joined panel members for a tour of Harvard Yard. The Legislative Leaders at Harvard event is a subprogram of the National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) 2017 Legislative Summit held in Boston, Massachusetts.

The National Conference of State Legislatures was established in 1975 and is a bipartisan, non-governmental organization dedicated to the success of state legislatures. NCSL has three main objectives: improve the quality and effectiveness of state legislatures; promote policy innovation and communication among state legislatures; and ensure state legislatures have a strong, cohesive voice in the federal system.