Stivers want Corbin to annex part of Laurel

Kentucky’s Senate President said he intends to revive a proposal next year that would allow the city of Corbin to annex into to certain portions of southern Laurel County, a measure he says could provide an economic windfall for the area and create jobs. Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) hopes to avoid the “toxic atmosphere” that killed the measure during the 2016 General Assembly by launching an “education effort” in the near future that will likely include appearances before the Laurel County Fiscal Court, the Laurel County School Board, the Corbin City Commission and even a possible community information forum.

