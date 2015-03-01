By

A Woven Stools Workshop will be held Tuesday January 17 at 5:30 PM at the Extension Office. Come learn how to weave reed to make a woven stool. These stools can become family heirlooms, and if woven correctly, will last forever. Class is free and limited to 10 participants. Please call 598-2789 to register.

