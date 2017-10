By

Clay County Public Library will hold their Welcome Fall! Story Time for Ages 2-5 from 10:30 till 11:30 PM Friday, October 6.

Clay County Public Library Community Room will host a Breast Cancer Early Detection Seminar at 6 PM Thursday, October 19. Call 606-598-2617 to register. Cost $10.00 with a limit of 20.

