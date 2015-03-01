By

Stephen Hollen has been telling stories for over 35 years. He is an Appalachian storyteller, Mark Twain impersonator and full-time storytelling professional. His first experiences as a storyteller were sitting on a front porch in Clay County, Ky., listing to uncles, aunts, friends and family tell folk tales, Jack tales and all sorts of bone-chilling stories. Through the years Stephen has told stories in 28 states and Canada. An entire weekend in March will be dedicated to Appalachian stories and tales during the Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival March 17-18.

The weekend kicks off Friday evening at 8 p.m. with a ghost story session. On Saturday, storytellers will take the stage throughout the day. The weekend will close with a Saturday evening concert at 8 p.m.

Participants will also have the opportunity to enter a liar’s competition during the lunch hour. Cost of the entire weekend is $25 per person. Tickets will be available at the door.

An overnight weekend package is available for $149 per person. Special weekend package includes two nights lodging, Friday dinner, three meals on Saturday, and admission to all sessions and concerts.

Featured speakers include:

Suzi Whaples offers a unique experience in storytelling. Her stories are her own, drawn from her heritage, her unique creations, or, occasionally a new twist on an old classic. Suzi intertwines the poignant, the encouraging, and the flat-out hilarious, whether she is taking you to the holler or to the county fair. She has performed at The National Storytelling Festival and as Teller in Residence at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Amy Yeary Holmes began her storytelling career in the principal’s office of St. Paul High School in St. Paul, Virginia. Her knack for “telling it well” afforded her several opportunities, most notably a seminary degree. Amy now travels the Appalachian mountains and beyond presenting workshops, filling pulpits and telling stories. She specializes in spiritual stories about hope, healing and wholeness. She tells Bible stories, historical stories and personal stories sure to delight the audience.

For more information, contact Bret Smitley at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park at 606-528-4121.

