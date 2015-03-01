By

The Clay County Extension Office presents Summer Containers May 9th at 2:00 pm at the Extension Office. Maggie Napier has volunteered to share her knowledge with us about planting containers. She will talk about the importance of having a thriller, spiller and filler in your container. Come enjoy an opportunity to learn about containers for your plants. This program is free and open to the public. Please call 606-598-2789 to register.

