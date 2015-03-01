By

Low-income children can fall 2 ½ to 3 years behind their higher-income peers by the fifth grade – in large part due to their lack of access to fun summer learning activities.

Save the Children’s signature SummerBoost Camp™ has won the prestigious 2017 New York Life Foundation Founder’s Award. The program was cited as an innovative, diverse and experiential learning opportunity for students by the organization that bestows the awards, the National Summer Learning Association, which is the only national nonprofit exclusively committed to closing the achievement gap by increasing access to high-quality summer learning opportunities.

With nearly 20 sites in seven states, SummerBoost Camp serves more than 1,200 students and works to curb children’s summer learning loss in reading and math. It also provides children enriching learning opportunities such as photography and dance, develops their community involvement and service skills, and gives them the opportunity to learn about STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), healthy eating, play and exercise.

“This award is a tremendous honor for Save the Children in recognition of our efforts to break the cycle of rural poverty,” said Mark Shriver, Save the Children’s Senior Vice President of U.S. Programs & Advocacy. “Each year, when the final school bell rings, millions of children across America are left without summer learning opportunities and are at risk of the ‘summer slide.’ That’s when kids lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year. SummerBoost Camp helps kids avoid that slide by creating a camp-like experience that makes learning fun.”

From LEGO Robotics to Under the Sea explorations and student-led community service projects, SummerBoost Camp boasts impressive results, with 76 percent of regularly participating children showing improved math scores during their time at SummerBoost Camp, and 64 percent of targeted SummerBoost children maintaining or improving their reading proficiency over the summer months.

Matthew Boulay, CEO of the National Summer Learning Association, said: “Summer programming and opportunities are now, more than ever, crucial for the well-being of our youth. Thanks to programs like Save the Children’s SummerBoost Camp and fellow awardees, kids are able to stay engaged over the summer months through fun and unique learning experiences that will prepare them for the start of the school year.”

Save the Children’s SummerBoost Camp joins two other programs named as Founder’s Award Winners in 2017 – SummerCollab, based in Delaware, and Canoemobile, located in multiple cities across America. Texas-based Camp Good Sam was awarded the 2017 Excellence In Summer Learning Award.

All of these award-winning programs strive to eliminate summer learning loss, which particularly affects low-income students who are disproportionately at risk of falling academically behind their higher-income peers during the summer months. These children can fall 2 ½ to 3 years behind their peers by the fifth grade, contributing significantly to the achievement gap.

The National Summer Learning Association will honor this year’s winners with a monetary donation to the program and recognition at Summer Changes Everything™, a national conference devoted entirely to summer learning and afterschool, at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona, from Oct. 23-25, 2017.

The National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the achievement gap by increasing access to high-quality summer learning opportunities. NSLA recognizes and disseminates what works in summer learning, develops and delivers community capacity-building offerings and convenes and empowers key actors to embrace summer learning as a solution for equity and excellence in education. For more information, visit www.summerlearning.org.

