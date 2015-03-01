Suspect possibly charged in body discovery

By

The body discovered Sunday on White’s Branch Rd. in Clay County has been identified as that of Shannon Vaughn, 36, of East Bernstadt Road in Laurel County. On Thursday morning, state police charged a known associate of Vaughn’s, Jeffrey Scott Taylor, 47, of 1136 Sasser Road, London; with murder and tampering of physical evidence. It is unknown if he has been charged with her murder, but Vaughn’s Facebook page has numerous photos of her and Taylor posted to it.

An official release has not been made in the case and we will keep you updated as we find out more information.