Sylvester Mills JR. Obit

By

Sylvester Mills JR. died Friday

Funeral 11 AM Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in York Cemetery (London)

Visitation Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Sylvester Mills Jr. of Whites Branch Road, , Ky. Passed away Friday, December 30th, 2016. Mr. Mills is survived by his sister Lela Mills and his father, Sylvester Mills. He is also survived by 6 nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Roberta Cheek Mills.

Funeral service for Sylvester Mills Jr. will be held 11 AM, Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel, with Roger Miller and Oakley Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the York Cemetery, Elisha Feltner Road, London, Ky.

Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday, January 1st, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com