Sylvia Young Obit

Sylvia Young 91 died Saturday

Funeral Thursday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Massey Cemetery (Fall Rock)

Visitation Wednesday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mrs. Sylvia Young, age 91 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, February 16, 1926 in Manchester to the union of Joseph and Lydia Belle Walker Massey.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Gary Young and his wife Kathy, Johnny Young and his wife Belinda, and Sandy Redferrin and her husband Jeff as well as 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Lydia Massey, her husband Harold Wayne Young, her son: Larry Young, her daughter: Betty Merritt, her granddaughter: Lorie Jones, and her brothers and sisters: C. T. Massey, Estill Massey, Walter Massey, J. B. Massey, Curtis Massey, Betty Bishop, Mayme Allen, Kate Caton, and Mae Lunsford.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sylvia Young will be conducted on Thursday, May 4 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Massey Cemetery in the Fall Rock Community. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.