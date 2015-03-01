By

Effective February 1, 2018, 21% penalties will be added to every unpaid 2017 Clay County tax bill (Real Estate only). Every delinquent tax bill will be transferred to the Clay County Clerk’s office on April 15, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Your bill will be subject to be purchased by a third party and there will be a substantial amount of penalties, interest and fees added to the total, if not paid in the sheriff’s office on or before April 15, 2018. No payments will be accepted after 3 PM on the final day of collections.

