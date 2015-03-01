Retired Teachers Memorial Meeting

By

The Clay County Retired Teachers Association (KRTA) will meet at Clay County Extension Office Monday, May 15 at noon with potluck luncheon. All retired teachers are urged to attend. This will be the annual memorial service and we will honor the memory of the following teachers who have left us this year: Bobby Keith, Elinor Spurlock, Jolen Trosper, Dorothy Hale, Verner Lee Brown and Bobbie Phillips. Family and friends are invited to participate in this program.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line