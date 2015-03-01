Teddy Lee Henson Obit

By

Teddy Lee Henson 43 died Friday

Funeral Wednesday 2 PM

Jack’s Creek United Methodist Church

Visitation Monday at Granny’s Branch Holiness Church

Visitation Tuesday at Jacks Creek United Methodist Church

Burial in Oakley Cave Cemetery (Roark)

Mr. Teddy Lee Henson, age 43 of Big Creek departed this life on Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born on Saturday, July 28, 1973 in Manchester to Floyd Henson and Doshia Wagers Hensley.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Justin Collett and Daniel Collett both of Jacks Creek, Anthony Roark and Mollie Roark both of Little Creek, Melissa Cortes Diaz and Melinda Smallwood both of London. Also surviving is his mother: Doshia Hensley, his girlfriend: Patricia Roark of Little Creek, 7 grandchildren, 3 sisters: Sheila Williams, Fannie Mitchell, and Tracy Stacy, 4 brothers: Waldo Hensley, David Lee Henson, Doyle Wayne Henson, and Bobby Joe (BJ) Henson as well as a host of nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his father: Floyd Henson, his step-father: Walter Hensley and his sister: Debbie Sevier.

Funeral Services for Mr. Teddy Lee Henson will be conducted on Wednesday, June 28 at 2 PM at the Jack’s Creek United Methodist Church in Roark, Kentucky. Robert Lee Hacker, Demus Couch and Bobby Holland will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cave Cemetery in Roark.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening after 6:30 PM at the Granny’s Branch Holiness Church and on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Jacks Creek United Methodist Church in the Roark Community.

