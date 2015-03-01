Teddy Smallwood Obituary

By

Mr. Teddy Smallwood, age 79, the husband of Edith Sizemore Smallwood of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday morning at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

He was the father of Steven Smallwood of Manchester, Kentucky, Mary Lois Estep and husband, Joshua of McKee, Kentucky and Darlene Smith and husband, Earl of Grays, Kentucky. He was the brother of Roy Smallwood of Danville, Kentucky.

Funeral services for Mr. Teddy Smallwood will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Gary Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.

The family of Mr. Teddy Smallwood will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Smallwood family.