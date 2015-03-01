Telehealth: Q & A

By

Manchester Memorial Hospital will host the UK Telehealth: Question & Answer Session on Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia in the Creekview Creation Health Room Thursday October 26 from 6:30 till 8 PM with a range of dementia care experts. The expert panel will include a behavioral neurologist, a clinical social worker, a community outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, and a gerontologist. Please bring your questions about diagnosis and treatment, behavioral management, community and supportive services, research opportunities, and anything else.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

This program is offered through an interactive telemedicine system to connect with persons who are impacted by Alzheimer’s and related memory disorders, providing education and supportive services across the state of Kentucky. This event is FREE and open to the public. Registration is required. Contact Hardin Stevens at the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging at 859-323-2997 or hardinstevens@uky.edu to register. Deadline to register is October 19.