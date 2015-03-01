Thomas Jefferson Smith Obit

By

T.J. Smith, age 77, of Brightshade, KY , passed away Sunday February 12, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife Janice of Brightshade and the following children Denzil Smith and wife Joyce, Lester J Smith and wife Gayla, Clark Smith, Ruth Ann Smith and husband Johnny, Patricia Jarvis and husband Glenn, Rosetta Jackson and husband Michael, Louvanna Jarvis and husband George, Melva Jackson, all of Brightshade, Ashley Spivey and husband Jerry of Rendon, Texas.

He is also survived by one brother, Howard Smith and wife Martha, and 3 sisters Helen Smith and husband Milton, Hazel Wagers and husband Jessie, Rebecca Sizemore and husband Wayne. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Noah Smith and mother Cordia Smith and by the following brothers and sisters Troy Grubb, Bertie Lewis, RJ Smith Darlene and Marlene, Axie, Esther, and Earl Smith.

He was a retired school bus driver for the Clay County Board of Education for 20 years and Manchester Lumber Company. He was a lifelong member of the Old Indian Grave United Baptist Church.

Funeral services for TJ Smith will be 1:00 pm Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at the Old Indian Grave Branch Church with Kenneth Jones and Reggie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 4:00 pm Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at the Old Indian Grave Branch Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.